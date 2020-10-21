Door Shakespeare Opens THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Comedy of Errors streams to homes from Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 16.

Door Shakespeare has announced their second virtual production: The Comedy of Errors, by William Shakespeare. The Comedy of Errors streams to homes from Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 16. Tickets may be purchased online at doorshakespeare.com or by calling 920.854.7111. A single ticket is $16.00, with discounts for multiple tickets purchased within the same household: pay $30 for a couple's ticket, or $40 for the full house.

The Comedy of Errors tells the story of a farcical misadventure between two sets of identical twins who unknowingly come together in the same seaside town. Mistaken identity leads to hilarious hijinks and, ultimately, a heartfelt reunion. Door Shakespeare brings together five actors to play all sixteen characters in the comedy known to be one of Shakespeare's most popular works.

Door Shakespeare's first virtual production (September 2-13, 2020), Rosalind, became known as "a great document of our period," (audience member, NY) by embracing the limitations of COVID-19 era productions into the creative concept of the play. They are approaching The Comedy of Errors with a similar goal in mind, while at the same time taking the show in a completely different direction.

As before, Stebbins and company rehearsed and filmed from each artist's own home, but this time, he used the Zoom platform as a jumping off point for his "Door County Squares" concept.

Michael Stebbins shares, "as the pandemic months marched on, I became frustrated with communicating from inside little squares on Zoom. At the same time it allowed us to have meetings and readings and to keep connected with the outside world. It was technology, and while not ideal (people freezing in frame, sound quality going in and out, disconnections without notice), it was and is of its time and place." This reminded him of the "time and place" of 1970's and 1980's and the celebrities of the Hollywood Squares. "They were having a ball in those squares."

"I wanted to marry the [Hollywood] squares and technology of yesteryear to the [Zoom] squares and technology of today to see what would happen."

Billing The Comedy of Errors as a long-lost video tape packaged in brown paper and mailed to their P.O. Box, Door Shakespeare plans to "share that episode with you." The show runs through November 16. "We cross our fingers that the videocassette will hold up that long."

"Stebbins and his team use some of the simplest, most widely available technology to bring this engaging piece of theater to the comfort ... and safety ... of your living room. (Rich and Mary, Rochester, MN)

The cast of The Comedy of Errors includes Door Shakespeare company members James Carrington (The Merry Wives of Windsor, Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream), and Rayne Kleinofen (Shakespeare's Legacy, How Shakespeare Won the West, Red Velvet), as well as some new faces to Door Shakespeare: Duane Boutté, Charles Fraser, and Linda Stein.

Past company member Neil Brookshire (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night), takes on a new role this time around as the film's editor.

Director Michael Stebbins relates: "Bringing together five actors who had not worked with one another before was exciting, and they worked together beautifully. They were smart, prepared, funny, disciplined, and open to playing in a virtual world, which brings with it a very interesting set of challenges. They embraced and incorporated those challenges into the process and put their talents and energy into the storytelling."

Playing Antipholus of Ephesus, Antipholus of Syracuse, and Duke Solinus, is Duane Boutté, a New York based actor known for his roles in the films Stonewall (1996) and Brother To Brother. He was in the original Broadway companies of Carousel (1994 Revival), and Parade, and has originated roles in works by Terrence McNally, Robert O'Hara, Matthew Lopez, Kirsten Childs, Charles Randolph Wright, John Logan, and others. His regional appearances include Goodman Theatre, Arena Stage, McCarter, Berkeley Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Alliance, Long Wharf, Dallas and Denver theatre centers, Penumbra Theatre, and more. Additional film and television credits include All is Bright, You Belong To Me, Sex And The City, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Boutté recently directed the world premiere of Neil LaBute's Appomattox for Summer Shorts (NY, 2019). As a musical-theatre composer, Boutté's produced works include Lyin' Up A Breeze, Caravaggio Chiaroscuro, and Thanks To The Lighthouse.

James Carrington returns for his 4th appearance with Door Shakespeare, playing Aegeon, Courtesan, and Second Merchant. He is an actor and singer based in Milwaukee, and a graduate of UW-Madison's Acting Specialist B.F.A. Program. Some favorite roles include Matt in Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play, Man 3 in The Ballad Of Emmett Till, The Lion in The Wiz at First Stage and William Barfèe in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Skylight Music Theatre. James has also worked with: Children's Theatre of Madison, Ordway Center for Performing Arts, Renaissance Theaterworks, Forward Theater and Milwaukee Rep Theatre. He recently appeared in Forward Theaters first virtual production of Lifespan of a Fact.

Charles Fraser, who plays Dromio of Ephesus, Dromio of Syracuse, and Gaoler, has been an actor in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota, for over 25 years. In the Twin Cities, he has performed with the Guthrie Theater, History Theatre, Zephyr Theatre, Yellow Tree Theatre, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Mixed Blood Theatre, Playwrights' Center, Theatre de la Jeune Lune, Minnesota Shakespeare Project, and Illusion Theatre, among others. He is a co-recipient of an Ivey Award for ensemble acting in Jungle Theater's Driving Miss Daisy. Since 2011, he has played the role of Mr. Dussel in Park Square Theatre's annual production of The Diary of Anne Frank. Outside of Minnesota, he has performed at New Stage Theatre in Mississippi, Lincoln Amphitheatre in Indiana, and aboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Magic. He is featured in a variety of commercials and the films Pull, Jurisprejudice, Hinkleton, and The Completely Remarkable, Utterly Fabulous Transformation of a Regular Joe.

Rayne Kleinofen is "glad that during a time of uncertainty and unconventional interaction, The Comedy of Errors brings forward laughter and fun." She was recently in Renaissance Theaterworks' Br!nk festival staged reading 28 Light Years From Now (Maddie/Young Josie). She has also participated in three Door Shakespeare staged readings (Shakespeare's Legacy, Red Velvet, How Shakespeare Won the West). She plays Luciana, Doctor Pinch, and the First Merchant in The Comedy of Errors.

Linda Stein is a Buffalo, NY native. She has performed with Buffalo Laboratory Theatre, Irish Classical Theatre, Jewish Repertory Theatre, New Phoenix Theatre, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Torn Space and Theatre of Youth. Regionally, she has performed with Coterie Theatre, Creede Repertory Theatre, Kentucky Shakespeare Festival (playing the Courtesan in The Comedy of Errors), The Maryland Stage Company, Missouri Repertory Theatre and in NYC performing her one woman show, Click This! directed by Michael Stebbins at Stage Door in NYC and the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo. Linda received her BA from the University of Maryland and her MFA from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Neil Brookshire (film Editor for The Comedy of Errors) is an actor, visual artist, and filmmaker. Previously with Door Shakespeare he played Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Andrew Aguecheek in Twelfth Night, and various other characters in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He is also the founder of Dirt Hills Productions, which produces short films and audio theater. Neil has a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from Boise State and an MFA in Acting from Northern Illinois University.

Michael Stebbins (Director) is Door Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director, and was seen onstage last summer as the Archbishop of Canterbury in Henry V. He has appeared on professional stages across the country, from NYC's The Public Theater/NYSF and the Mint Theatre Company, to California's Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and many states in between. Wisconsin credits include Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Optimist Theatre (aka Milwaukee's Shakespeare in the Park), Skylight Music Theatre, Theatre Gigante, and Peninsula Players. Recent directing credits include productions at the Rochester Civic Theatre Company, Door Shakespeare's Rosalind and the Door Shakespeare Reading Series.

"It's wonderful to be creating again," shares Managing Director Amy Ensign. "None of us knew what to expect heading into a virtual season. And although it is new territory for all of us, the creative process is just the same. And it feels great."

For more information about Door Shakespeare and their virtual production of The Comedy of Errors, visit doorshakespeare.com or call 920.854.7111.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of the then-named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 42 striking productions of classical theater by playwrights including Shakespeare, Moliere, and Oscar Wilde. Door Shakespeare hopes to return to the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate on Lake Michigan in Baileys Harbor for the 2021 summer season.

