DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Comes to the Weidner in 2025

Immerse yourself in the timeless romance of the iconic Academy Award®-winning film with Dirty Dancing in Concert, After captivating over 200,000 fans with more than 100 mesmerizing shows across the U.S., Europe, UK, and Australia, the global phenomenon of Dirty Dancing in Concert will bring its magic back to North America for a tour spanning 50 cities including a stop at The Weidner for one night only on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM. With a live band performing on stage and a full-size movie screen honoring the beloved 80s classic, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to deliver a uniquely thrilling experience on the multi-platinum soundtrack that defined a generation!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 20 at 10 AM local time. Get your tickets at WeidnerCenter.com or by calling 800.895.0071.

Guests attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will have an unparalleled and unforgettable experience as they revisit the classic love story of Baby and Johnny. The live-to-film concert experience includes a screening of the digitally remastered movie while the band and vocalists play the hit songs live and in time with the movie. Stay for the incredible after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to favorite songs featured in “Dirty Dancing” while being taken back to their best memories.

As a timeless classic, “Dirty Dancing” is a story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and memorable dancing scenes. When the film was released in 1987, it became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most well-known roles, alongside Jerry Orbach and Cynthia Rhodes. The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award®-winning Best Original Song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". With a global box office total of over $214 million, “Dirty Dancing” won over audiences all around the world.



Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s. Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she’ll never forget.



For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit Dirty Dancing in Concert at DirtyDancingInConcert.com.

