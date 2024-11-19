Charlie Berens Adds Third Show of GOOD OLD FASHIONED COMEDY SPECIAL at Fox Cities P.A.C

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce, due to popular demand, a third show has been added for NiteLite Presents: Charlie Berens "Good Old Fashioned Comedy Special" on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Tickets for the newly added 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $41.43 and go on sale today, Tuesday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT CHARLIE BERENS

The comedian, TV host, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy-winning journalist, is best known for creating Midwest-focused comedy videos like his popular series “The Manitowoc Minute” and the hilarious podcasts, “Cripescast” and “Bellied Up.” He is currently serving as the ambassador for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's Annual Food for the Holidays Campaign.

In 2021, he published the New York Times Best Seller, “The Midwest Survival Guide,” which is in development for series at ABC. In 2020, he paired up with “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades” lead singer Adam Greuel to release the music/comedy album, Unthawed, which hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart. The duo followed that up with Dive Bar Dinner in 2023, which also landed on the Billboard Charts. Most recently, he launched his very own brandy, Berens Old Fashioned Brandy, which is in stores now. He has amassed over 9 million followers across his various social media channels and he's toured the United States, selling out venues within minutes. Don't miss this opportunity to see the Midwest's favorite comedian, Charlie Berens tape his next special live!

