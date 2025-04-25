A DOLL'S HOUSE to be Presented at The Forst Inn Arts Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Amy Herzog's modern adaptation of the classic drama by Henrik Ibsen, A Doll's House, from April 26 to May 11 at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills.

Amy Herzog's adaptation of A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen is a modernized yet faithful retelling of the classic play. Premiering on Broadway in 2023, Herzog's version streamlines the dialogue while preserving the core themes of gender roles, identity, and personal freedom.

Her adaptation focuses on making the language more contemporary and accessible, allowing the characters' emotional struggles to resonate with today's audiences. By simplifying the language without losing the original's intensity, Herzog's version offers a fresh perspective on Ibsen's timeless narrative, making it engaging for modern theatergoers.

Directed by Kevin James Sievert, the production features Aubrey Duncan as Nora along with a talented cast including Carrie Counihan, Ross Dippel, Phillip Lotto, Corey McElroy, and Sara Schaller.

The Forst Inn Arts Collective presents theatre and music events in the historic spaces of The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The organization hosts ten mainstage theatrical productions each year as well as several smaller shows. Informal musical performances precede most theatre events and over the year several ticketed mainstage music events are hosted as well.

