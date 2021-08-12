The PAC Brings The Perfect Escape With ROMAN HOLIDAY

PACFlix at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts has already delivered two evenings of magic and 'dirty dancing' and now aims to bring the perfect escape with the classic film 'Roman Holiday' - PAC style.

The PAC is setting the table for patrons to enjoy a respite from their Monday routine. In place of activities, the PAC will be creating intimate spaces for movie-goers to enjoy a memorable Roman Holiday. #PACFlix selfie stations based on signature scenes from the film will be available for patrons to capture their evening.

Crush Wine Bistro and Cellar will be offering concessions themed around the film. At previous PACFlix events, Crush has crafted fantastic and magical twists in addition to their traditional fare.

Roman Holiday (1953, rated G)

A princess escapes her entourage and traverses incognito through the city of Rome, where she encounters an American journalist who serves as her tour guide. The film is directed by William Wyler and stars Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck and Eddie Albert.

Lobby doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by the film at 7 p.m. in the Atwood Concert Hall. Food and soft drinks will be allowed in the theatre during the screening.

The next and final PACFlix movie scheduled for August will be on August 23 and will feature 'Labyrinth'. A full PACFlix schedule is available at www.alaskapac.org/PACFlix.

PACFlix tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth 18 and younger. Tickets are available at centertix.com or by calling (907) 263 - 2787.

Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required for all audience members, staff and volunteers. Face masks will be provided for free by the PAC should individuals not have one.