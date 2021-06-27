THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES Will Make Alaska Premiere This August

KEVIN Ray Johnson's coming-of-age drama which recently premiered at Rise Above Performing Arts Summer Professional Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, will be heading 5,000 miles west this August to make its Alaska premiere at The Pier One Theatre in Homer, Alaska.

Jennifer Norton serves as the Executive Director at the theatre. Mary Sheppard Fries (President), Ken Landfield (Vice President), Cathy Stingley (Secretary), Laura Norton (Treasurer), Linda Ellsworth, Kathleen Gustafson, Sarah L. Brewer, Jessica Golden serve on the board.

Johnson will direct with Val Sheppard serving as the associate director for the production. Auditions are set for later this July with the full cast to be announced shortly after.

"Pier One Theatre and the amazing people of Homer truly have a special place in my heart. I am so honored that this beautiful community is welcoming me back to present a piece that is very near and dear to me." - Says Playwright Johnson.

In 2013, two staged readings of The Unpredictable Times were presented at Pier One Theatre. Since that time it premiered earlier this summer regionally in Florida as well as an Industry Reading in 2019 on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre in their Dress Circle Lounge, A Staged Reading in 2018 at The Kennedy Center for their Annual Page to Stage Festival; An Industry Reading in 2017 at The Dixon Place Lounge which starred Two-Time Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman, and a reading in 2015 at Shetler Studios Penthouse 1 which starred Matt Shingledecker (LES MISERABLES, Wicked) and Brian Charles Johnson (Original Broadway Cast of Spring Awakening and American Idiot).

KEVIN Ray Johnson currently serves as a Staff Writer for OnStage Blog for their Profiles Page where he has written features for over 160 Broadway and artist alike for his interview series. His other current projects include - A (Funny) Imagination! - An Unauthorized Parody Based on Characters from the Cartoon Doug, and Birdie and Tim.

The Pier One Theatre is located in Homer, Alaska on Kachemak Bay, on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula. Show dates are August 20th - 28th. To learn more about the upcoming production make sure you visit their website at - https://pieronetheatre.org