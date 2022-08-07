Neko Case, JERSEY BOYS, and More Set For Anchorage Concert Association's 2022/2023 Season

Anchorage Concert Association, the state's largest arts and entertainment presenter, is has announced its full lineup of shows for the 2022/2023 season: Americana icon Neko Case (Sept. 16), Scottish folk rockers Skerryvore (Sept. 23), Cuban big band Orquesta Akokán (Sept. 30), contemporary dance ensemble Eisenhower Dance Detroit (Oct. 7), east meets west quartet Duplessy & The Violins of the World (Oct. 28), eclectic Latin rockers Making Movies (Nov. 4), funky soul group The Suffers ( Nov. 5), Hawaiian ukulele jam band Kanekoa (Nov. 11), holiday classic The Nutcracker with Eugene Ballet (Nov. 25-27), genre bending string collective Portland Cello Project Holiday Show (Dec. 2-3), inventive musical experience Blue Man Group (Dec. 6-11), junk rockers Recycled Percussion (Jan. 21), female folk collective Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (Jan. 27), songwriting masters Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz - Together in Concert (Feb. 2), whirlwind circus act Cirque Mechanics Zephyr (Feb. 3-4), live storytellers The Moth Mainstage (Feb. 15), global guitar phenoms International Guitar Night XXIII (Feb. 17-18), Celtic fiddle master Eileen Ivers (Mar. 4), the funniest people in late night The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour (Mar. 10-11), American music royalty Rosanne Cash (Mar. 17), cabaret diva of the highest order Meow Meow (Apr. 7), Broadway musical phenomenon Jersey Boys (Apr. 25-30), and international orchestra Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (May 13). All shows will be at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Subscriptions go on sale June 28, with individual tickets available later this summer.

Neko Case is unlike any other artist. Fearless and inventive, she wields her voice like a kiss and her metaphors like a baseball bat. With a career spanning over 20 years, "one of America's best and most ambitious songwriters" has journeyed from punk/country torchbearer to "essentially peerless" avant pop icon (NPR). Sept. 16, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Hailing from the remote island of Tiree, Skerryvore has skyrocketed to become one of Scotland's greatest musical exports, and it's easy to see why. Their eclectic fusion of folk, rock, and Americana - with thundering drums and bagpipes, of course - is as rich as a single malt scotch. Sept. 23, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

Close your eyes and imagine you're transported to a dance club in Cuba in the late '40s - that relentless rhythm you hear is the heartbeat of Orquesta Akokán. Since bursting onto the global music scene only four years ago, these Grammy-nominated fireballs have lit up stages worldwide, including selling out Lincoln Center, and topped NPR Music's annual "Best of" lists with grooves "as intense as a runaway train." Sept. 30, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Considered one of the world's finest contemporary ensembles, Eisenhower Dance Detroit gives new life to the art of dance with breath-taking productions that are versatile, fun, and totally accessible. Collaborating with film directors, composers, visual designers, and musicians, these artist-athletes strive to deepen the admiration for dance and explore social issues in a "hearty, no-nonsense" way (NYT) producing "a nice balance between hip fun and serious dance" (Chicago Tribune). Oct. 7, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre

Blending eastern and western sounds, Duplessy & The Violins of the World is turning the earth on its ear. Asian always, spirit of the blues often, with Celtic rhythms and melodies of the Mongolian steppes offer an astonishing cross-cultural encounter. The result is a harmonious new style as balanced as Yin and Yang. Oct. 28, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

In the words of Making Movies, "Rock 'n' roll is Latin music." Whether singing in English or Spanish, their sound is sensual and smoky, with distorted guitars and psychedelic riffs erupting from Latin grooves. Described as "an eclectic blend of rumbero percussions, delicate organs and grungy fuzz rock" (Rolling Stone). Nov. 4, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

Don't be fooled by the name - when Houston band The Suffers step on stage, there's a combustible force so strong it can cure just about anything. "This band is on fire," asserts NPR's Bob Boilen, giving you "soul, straight from horn to heart." Nov. 5, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

To hear Kanekoa is to love them. One of Hawaii's premier live music experiences, Kanekoa's island jam-rock is redefining the power and possibility of the ukulele, much like local legend (and collaborator) Jake Shimabukuro. Nov. 11, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

Feel the warmth and wonder of the holidays when the curtain rises again at The Nutcracker with Eugene Ballet, now more meaningful than ever. For over 30 years, The Nutcracker has become a beloved Anchorage tradition that reminds us to dream bigger, leap higher, and experience the wonder of being a kid again. Nov. 25-27, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Portland Cello Project is no stranger to Alaska, the genre-bending string collective has become a perennial favorite in Anchorage. This year, they're ringing in the yule Alaska-style with the Portland Cello Project Holiday Show, joining local guest artists for this unique twist on the traditional holiday concert - one part variety show, one part homage to the season, one part freewheeling spectacle. Dec. 2-3, 2022, in the Discovery Theatre.

Blue Man Group will rock your world. Blow your mind. And unleash your spirit. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, laughter and surprises at every turn. Dec. 6-11, 2022, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Recycled Percussion doesn't need a drum set. The world's premier junk rock band plays instruments you're more likely to find in a garage than a concert hall: power tools, car parts, vacuums, ladders, and more. Jan. 21, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards are like sonic magpies: curious adventurers traversing the world collecting melodies and rhythms that glitter like jewels. The common thread? The power of strings. Jan. 27, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Mechanical wonders, circus gadgetry, and astonishing acrobatics - it's all part of Cirque Mechanics Zephyr, the circus visionaries breezing into Anchorage again with their new show. Inspired by the power of the wind - and the human ingenuity that goes into harnessing it. Feb. 3-4, 2023 in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz come together onstage for a special evening. Gather together for a special night of heartfelt music with these songwriting masters. Feb. 2, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Mechanical wonders, circus gadgetry, and astonishing acrobatics - it's all part of Cirque Mechanics Zephyr, the circus visionaries breezing into Anchorage again with their new show. Inspired by the power of the wind - and the human ingenuity that goes into harnessing it. Feb. 3-4, 2023 in the Atwood Concert Hall.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. The Moth Mainstage shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. Feb. 15, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Annual fan favorite International Guitar Night returns with an inspiring new cast of guitar luminaries. Canadian jazz guitarist and vocalist, and recipient of the 2021 Juno (Canadian Grammy) for Jazz Album Of The Year Jocelyn Gould. She will be joined by Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero, contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones, and Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli. Feb. 17-18, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Eileen Ivers will change the way you think about the violin. The Grammy-winning fiddler and original musical star of Riverdance is so boldly imaginative and virtuosic, The New York Times calls her "the Jimi Hendrix of the violin." Mar. 4, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

The Daily Show has won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards over its 20+ year reign as TV's top satirical news and talk show. Now, four brilliant, Emmy-nominated Daily Show comedy writers are stepping out from behind their desks and into the spotlight for The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour. Mar. 10-11, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Few artists have a catalogue as rich and honest as Rosanne Cash. Born with a love of music inherited from her legendary father, Cash carved out her own artistic identity, becoming one of the country's pre-eminent singer-songwriters with 21 top-40 hits, 15 albums, and four Grammys (and 12 nominations). Mar. 17, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Post-post-modern cabaret diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences from New York's Lincoln Center to the Sydney Opera House with her exquisite voice and hilarious mayhem. Apr. 7, 2023, Discovery Theatre.

Jersey Boys is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. No wonder that for over 15 years, New York's favorite musical is the one about the boys from Jersey. Apr. 25-30, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

If the United Nations had a house band in 1962, Pink Martini would be that band. Whet your appetite for wanderlust with Pink Martini featuring China Forbes - and drink in every note. May 13, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Visit anchorageconcerts.org for more information. Subscriptions will be on sale June 28th at noon. Contact Mitchell Hansen for sponsorship opportunities.