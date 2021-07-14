Music, Theater And More Come To Anchorage Summer Arts In The Park

This weekend, the Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park brings a well-rounded taste of everything arts to downtown Anchorage. Live music, storytelling and audience participation theater will be showcased by the series in outdoor spaces.

Emma Hill and the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will perform on the Anchorage Museum lawn respectively on Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., followed by performances by Parlor in the Round and Arctic Entries in Town Square Park at the PAC at 7 p.m.

This free performance series has hosted several live performances in downtown Anchorage in June, aiming to reinvigorate downtown spaces. ASAP is a collaboration by Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, the Anchorage Museum, Anchorage Downtown Partnership and AKIMI (Alaska Independent Musician's Initiative).

July 16 (Friday) Event Schedule:

• 5:30 p.m. - Emma Hill on the Anchorage Museum lawn

• 7:00 p.m. - Parlor In The Round Feat. Dawn McClain, Emily Anderson and AG Two Tone in Town Square Park/PAC

July 17 (Saturday) Event Schedule:

• 5:30 p.m. - Anchorage Symphony Orchestra on the Anchorage Museum lawn

• 7:00 p.m. - Arctic Entries in Town Square Park/PAC

A full schedule of ASAP events is available at asap.alaskapac.org. The next and final ASAP event weekend will be on July 23 and 24.