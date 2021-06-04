Anchorage Concert Association Opens Call For Partnerships with Local Artists

Anchorage Concert Association created the Community Artist Project to partner with local artists to create short-term projects that provide connections between communities throughout Anchorage while social events, venues, and performances were limited due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since 2015, Anchorage Concerts has been developing community engagement through the framework of the civic practice model, initially working with the Center For Performance And Civic Practice. This framework is an arts-based, community-led process that allows artists and communities to co-design projects for greater impact. In January, Anchorage Concerts opened a call for the Community Artist Projects that led to five projects partnered with local artists that involved 31 organizations and reached over 100,000 Alaskans.

Anchorage Concerts is again seeking Alaskan artists to develop a short-term and immediate project that builds community and provides opportunities for Anchorage residents to experience the power of the arts. The framework for this work will include: an artist (or artist team), a community partner, and the Anchorage Concerts team. Selected artists will work with Anchorage Concert Association's Community Collaborator to develop an arts-based activity that works to build cross-sector collaboration with a community partner.

Initiative Details

Application Open - June 4, 2021

Application Deadline - July 7, 2021

Project Timeline - July 16, 2021 - November 16, 2021*

*Project timelines may vary with events happening only once or could expand over the entire time frame.

More details, applications, and a summary of past Community Artist Projects can be found at anchorageconcerts.org.