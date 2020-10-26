Anchorage Community Theatre Presents KARLOFF

Performances take place October 16 - November 1, 2020.

Anchorage Community Theatre will present Karloff by Randy Bowser, directed by Devin Merilatt. Performances take place October 16 - November 1, 2020.

Our 67th season opens with a biographical one-person play about the man behind the famous monsters, Boris Karloff. He overcame physical and cultural handicaps to become an unlikely success in his chosen field of acting by making the most of an equally unlikely opportunity when he's cast in the role of a monster. Karloff tells the story of his life, non-chronologically, ranging from his early years to his last performances. We proudly present this show in honor of Karloff, who guest-starred in ACT's 1957 production of "Arsenic and Old Lace".

See show schedule and buy tickets here.

