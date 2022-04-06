West End Productions Presents Noel Coward's HAY FEVER in May

HAY FEVER runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque. 2 weekends, from May 5th - May 15th. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2 PM. For more information, season and individual tickets, and COVID-19 guidelines, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (855) 937-8505.

At last! West End Productions is on stage again - at North Fourth Art Center.

Written in 1924, one of Noël Coward's best-loved comedies, HAY FEVER is a cross between high farce and a comedy of manners. The play is set in an English country house in the 1920's, and deals with the four eccentric members of the Bliss family and their outlandish behavior when they each invite a guest to spend the weekend. Directed by Mario Cabrera, better known to Albuquerque audiences for his outstanding acting (recently 'Salieri' in Amadeus and 'John Barrymore' in Barrymore), British-born (and founding member of West End Productions) Colleen Neary McClure plays the leading role of 'Judith Bliss'. Other members of the cast are Mark Danley, Caleb Ramsell, Paige Underwood, Fawn Hanson, Eric Werner, Ashley Reid, Nick Fleming and Patricia Thompson.

Colleen Neary McClure comments "I have always been an ardent fan of Noël Coward. He understands the human condition so well. And, of course, he was such an incredibly talented person - dancer, musician, actor and playwright. When I read his words, I hear voices from my past - the words, and then the underlying feelings where everything exists. He is able to captivate the humor in his characters' behavior. It is mind-blowing to me that people really never change. I love that he plants a piano in this play. It adds to the entertainment. Mario Cabrera is the perfect fit as director - a creative, talented and compassionate spirit who has a natural flair for the surreal flavor Coward introduces us to in Hay Fever. I honestly feel that Cabrera is a kindred spirit of Coward's."

Live piano music from the 20s and 30s will be played by local musician, Brad Clement, before the show, during the acts and the intermission.



WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, thought provoking and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.