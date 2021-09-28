WYO Theater to Presents Disney's NEWSIES

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will present the stage production of Disney's Newsies Wednesday October 20 - Saturday October 23 at 7:30pm and Sunday October 24 at 2pm. Originally scheduled as the WYO's annual fundraising Gala, the community performance will take place over the course of five consecutive days without the opening Gala fundraising event the Saturday prior.

Executive Director Erin Butler says, "due to the alarming increase in Covid 19 cases and based on input from local health officials, the WYO will not host the party-like opening night event. This was a difficult decision but one we feel is the most responsible for us and our community."

The show, however, will go on with performances scheduled the week of October 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family!

Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater. Newsies is sponsored by TruBuilt Builders, Powder River Heating & AC, Roger & Dr. Jill Miller, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, Mickey & Kathy McNickle, Billy & Marva Craft, Craftco, Sheridan Media, Sheridan Press, Alphagraphics and Ross & Noemi Langhorne.

For more information visit: www.wyotheater.com