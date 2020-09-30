Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virtual Third Thursday Kicks Off Albuquerque Museum's '30 Americans' Exhibit

The multimedia performance art showcase, Burque Noir, Vol.3, returns virtually from the Albuquerque Museum.

Sep. 30, 2020  

Join the virtual community gathering with a live-streamed interactive gallery tour and performance by singer, songwriter, creative director, poet, and dancer TwoLips.

Sounds by DJ Anjo. Hosted by Ebony Isis Booth. Streaming Live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

For tickets and all event information visit ampconcerts.org.



