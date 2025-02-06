Velocity Irish Dance To Perform for the First Time at Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time ever, Velocity Irish Dance takes the stage at Popejoy Hall on Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. This high-energy production redefines Irish dance and tap, delivering a breathtaking, fast-paced celebration that honors the past, embraces the present, and pushes the boundaries of the future.

Led by James Devine, the Guinness World Record holder for “The Fastest Feet in the World” with an astonishing 38 taps per second, and five-time World Champion Irish dancer David Geaney, Velocity Irish Dance brings together an extraordinary ensemble. Joining them are acclaimed Irish dancers AnneMarie Keaney and Gabriella Wood, who seamlessly blend traditional rhythms with fresh, contemporary moves. Accompanying the dancers, a Celtic band and DJ set the stage with dynamic beats and electrifying melodies.

Devine and Geaney conceived Velocity Irish Dance after their first collaboration—a tribute video celebrating Ireland's 100-year history. Their partnership began on a documentary and soon led to rave reviews at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, followed by a celebrated Broadway debut at the New Victory Theatre.

While rooted in the rich traditions of Irish dance, Velocity Irish Dance is renowned for its innovative fusion of tap dance and multimedia design, incorporating projections, spoken word, and immersive soundscapes to create a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

Fueled by passion, precision, and pride, Velocity Irish Dance is an exhilarating performance that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Tickets are available for $69, $59, $39, and $25 and can be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices (UNM Bookstore), or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more details on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

