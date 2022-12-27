Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upstart Crows Presents KING HENRY IV, Part 1 This January

Three casts of 14 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare's second of four plays about the House of Lancaster.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare's King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor's Lab. January 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 at the door and online at: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1

January 28 is Gala Night - tickets are $50 and audience is invited for refreshments before the show at 5:45 p.m. and a talk back after.

Three casts of 14 actors will alternate performance nights in Shakespeare's second of four plays about the House of Lancaster. With its themes of uprising, exile, and the ethics of staging a coup, this 400 year old play continues to resonate with current events.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.




