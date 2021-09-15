Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adobe Theater to Present DINNER WITH THE BOYS

Rhonda Ware is making her directorial debut with The Adobe Theater - she has previously worked with the Adobe in various roles, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Sep. 15, 2021  
LIVE AGAIN! The Adobe Theater will welcome their patrons, new and old, to come and enjoy their renovated building and see the "Killer Comedy" DINNER WITH THE BOYS by Dan Lauria, directed by Rhonda Ware, performed by Dan Ware, Yannig Morin, Daniel Anaya and Nick Urzetta. Dan Lauria is better known as an actor - foremost the father in the TV series The Wonder Years - this was his playwriting debut in 2015.

Charlie and Dom, two wise guys from the old neighborhood, find themselves at odds with the Family, they must serve up perfectly seasoned performances with their spicy puttanesca to escape danger. This odd couple awaits their fate as they prepare dinner for their special guests. The only question remaining - will this dinner be their last meal. Enjoy an evening filled with belly-laughs, killer plot twists, and plenty of garlic!

PERFORMANCES October 15th - November 7th, 2021 Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2pm, Pay What You Will Thursday November 4th at 7.30pm

www.adobetheater.org 505-898-9222 info@adobetheater.org


