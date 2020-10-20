The Adobe Theater Presents ZOOM BOO for Halloween

Tune in Friday, October 30 and Saturday October 31 at 7:00pm.

The Adobe Thetaer presents ZOOM BOO - for Halloween, Friday, October 30 and Saturday October 31 at 7:00pm.

Spooky Stories

Age appropriate - Suitable for children 8+

The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe read by Phil Shortell

Little Orphant Annie by James Whitcomb Riley read by Lorri Oliver

The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe read by Antonio Trigo III

Produced by Pete Parkin

"The Raven" is a narrative poem. It tells of a talking raven's mysterious visit to a distraught lover, tracing the man's slow fall into madness. "Little Orphant Annie" - The verses of the poem detail the scary stories told by Annie when her housework was done. "The Tell Tale Heart" is a short story. An unnamed narrator, who insists on being sane, but is suffering from "over-acuteness of the senses".

Tickets are FREE but registration required. Information www.adobetheater.org or call (505) 898-9222.

Shows View More Albuquerque Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You