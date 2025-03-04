The Acting Company Sets August Wilson and Shakespeare Shows for April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Acting Company brings two exciting shows to Popejoy Hall. On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 7:30 PM, enjoy Two Trains Running, a powerful drama set during the 1960s civil rights movement. Then, on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3:00 PM, switch to laughter with The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity and chaos.

About the Productions:

August Wilson’s Two Trains Running – Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, this powerful drama transports audiences to a historically Black neighborhood in 1960s Pittsburgh. Memphis Lee, the owner of a small diner, struggles to keep his business afloat as the civil rights movement unfolds around him. The play is a profound exploration of racial injustice, community resilience, and the pursuit of self-determination.

Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors – Directed by Devin Brain, featuring a modern verse translation by Christina Anderson, this beloved farce follows Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, on a whirlwind journey in search of lost family. Set amidst a local diner, their quest quickly spirals into chaos as mistaken identities lead to love-at-first-sight, run-ins with local authorities, and double trouble—times two.

About The Acting Company

Founded in 1972 by Margot Harley and John Houseman alongside the inaugural graduating class of The Juilliard School’s Drama Division, The Acting Company has played a vital role in American theater for over 50 years.

Tickets for Two Trains Running are available at $65, $52, $39, and $25. Tickets for The Comedy of Errors are available at $65, $52, $39, and $25. Purchase tickets online at popejoypresents.com or in person at the UNM Ticket Office at the Bookstore. For more details on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

