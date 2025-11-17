Teatro Paraguas to Present Winter Tablao Flamenco Fridays Beginning December 12

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Paraguas will present Winter Tablao Flamenco Fridays beginning December 12, 2025, offering a new season of tablao-style performances led by Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo. Building on the ensemble’s Summer Flamenco programming, the winter series will run on December 12, 2025; January 16, 2026; and February 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2026, all at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas. Performances will highlight flamenco’s intimate, improvisational format through dance, guitar, and vocals.

The series will be directed by Artistic Director Mina Fajardo, with master guitarist Chuscales and principal dancer Monze Diaz leading a rotating lineup of performers. “Santa Fe embraced our Summer Flamenco series with such love,” said Fajardo. “We wanted to continue sharing flamenco's warmth and spirit during the winter months.” Each evening will offer close-up, small-venue flamenco rooted in the traditions of Andalusian tablao.

Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo has long blended Spanish flamenco traditions with Santa Fe’s artistic community. Winter Tablao Flamenco Fridays will continue that approach through programs featuring cante jondo, guitar solos, ensemble work, and choreography developed specifically for the tablao setting.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on December 12, 2025; January 16, 2026; and February 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2026, at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and students, available online. Reservations for pay-at-the-door admission may be made by calling 505-424-1601.