Teatro Paraguas Presents One Woman Comedy Show DON'T CALL ME YOUNG LADY!

A silver-haired woman walks into a bar. The bartender asks, "What can I get for you, young lady?"

Thus begins Don't Call Me Young Lady!, Carolyn Meyer's story of how she, the author of more than sixty children's books, steps out of her comfort zone at the age of eighty and into an improv comedy class, goes on to test the murky waters of standup, and ultimately finds a new career as a storyteller and comedian.

Through multiple scenes she leads the audience through seven decades-as the lonely child of a beautiful and talented mother, a high school student too smart for her own good, an abandoned bride, a divorced mother of three, a breast cancer survivor, a successful writer, a contented wife, an adventurous widow who takes a wild leap into online dating when the calendar says she's too old for such things, and now a comedian clearly born with a double entendre.

Older women find their life experiences reflected in the show, younger women see aging as a positive adventure, and men marvel as Carolyn tells her best story yet, describing a life that is deeply moving, inspiring, witty, literate, racy-and hilarious.



Don't Call Me Young Lady! premiered at The Cell Theatre in Albuquerque in February 2019 and sold out more than a dozen performances before heading to the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City in October.

505-424-1601 or https://YOUNGLADY.brownpapertickets.com





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You