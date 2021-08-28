Teatro Paraguas Presents HUNKER UP Live On Zoom

Robert F. Benjamin's Hunker Up is a short romantic comedy, and is a sequel to Hunker Down, a play about two seniors wrestling with social isolation and the need for deep companionship during the lockdown of 2020.

Having bonded during the shut-down, Bari and Kevin now cope with emerging from the pandemic. As restrictions ease, May 2021, Bari eagerly resumes in-person contact with family and friends but her COVID-beau, Kevin, feels abandoned. In this upbeat tale, will Bari's "New Normal" undermine their remarkable romance?

Hunker Down was presented by Teatro Paraguas several times in 2020 as an ongoing series as the character's relationship evolved through time. Duchess Dale and Converse starred as Bari and Kevin, and take on the roles again for Hunker Up.

Duchess Dale directs.

The play will be presented on Zoom Friday 9/24 and Saturday 9/25 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday 9/25 at 4:00 p.m. The presentation is free, and will be followed by a talk-back. The link to register is available at teatroparaguasnm.org. The viewing is free, and donations to Teatro Paraguas are much appreciated.