THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) Begins In June At Vortex Theatre

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the Vortex Theatre opens The Complete History of America (Abridged), directed by Ryan Jason Cook and featuring Derrick Medrano, Robyn Casper and Vee Council. Dachary Vann will understudy.

Director Cook previously directed Romeo and Juliet and Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged at the Vortex. He has appeared in The Realistic Jones, I Hate Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged and Macbeth at the Vortex. He has also directed and acted in a multitude of productions at other theaters around Albuquerque. He said of this production, "We experience 600 years of American history delivered in just 90 minutes! The Complete History of America, (Abridged) is a fast-paced, hilarious rollercoaster ride through U.S. history, from Washington to Watergate and beyond. A little politics, a little audience participation and a whole lot of fun. The cast for this production is spot on and will leave you wanting more!"

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. June 27 - July 27. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $19 for Albuquerque Theatre Guild and SAG/AFTRA members and students. Reservations and ticket purchases can be made online at www.vortexabq.org or by calling 505-247- 8600. Pay What You Will is June 29. Talkback with the director and cast is July 6.

