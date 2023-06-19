TENSEGRITY Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

"Tensegrity" will run July 7th and 8th at Teatro Paraguas, 7-8:30pm.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July Photo 2 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo 3 Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest
THE LION KING, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Popejoy Hall 2023-24 Season Photo 4 THE LION KING, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Popejoy Hall 2023-24 Season

TENSEGRITY Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Underland Dance presents “Tensegrity”. Through improvised movement, the five dancers will explore the vulnerable, messy, and beautiful nature of human relationships. Going on five years together, the company has cultivated a multifaceted language of movement. Nothing is scripted.  What will unfold these two evenings will never happen again, including the music score which will be a surprise to the dancers as well.

“I felt as if I had been invited into the inner sanctum of a ceremony, a transmission of somatically expressed insight into what it means to be alive” - audience member.

The five company members are Rebecca Baer, Kara Duval, Rachel Gerson, Katelyn Kollinzas, and Amina Re. 

"Tensegrity" will run July 7th and 8th at Teatro Paraguas, 7-8:30pm. There will be two acts with a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $20 general admission and may be purchased online at Click Here, or at the door.

WHAT: Tensegrity, an improvisational dance concert

WHEN: Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:  Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS $20 Click Here

                       Or at door




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Teatro Paraguas to Present John Macker and Argos MacCallum Poetry Reading and Book Launch Photo
Teatro Paraguas to Present John Macker and Argos MacCallum Poetry Reading and Book Launch

Santa Fe poets John Macker and Argos MacCallum come together for a poetry reading and a book launch of MacCallum's latest book, The Road from Refuge Ridge (Kelsay Books, 2023) on Sunday July 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.

2
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest

Musical Theatre Southwest delivers a knockout performance of SWEENEY TODD. Most of us are familiar with one version or another of Stephen Sondheim’s dark masterpiece, Sweeney Todd. Full disclosure: in my youth I used to watch the Angela Lansbury/George Hearn proshot on loop and I will go to just about any stage production out there but I do approach community productions with a bit of trepidation.

3
PARFUMERIE Opens At The Vortex Theatre This Month Photo
PARFUMERIE Opens At The Vortex Theatre This Month

The Vortex Theatre will present PARFUMERIE this month. Performances run June 23 - July 9 on Fridays, Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm, with 2 additional performances on Thursday June 29 and July 6.

4
A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July Photo
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July

Santa Fe Playhouse will present the four Tony Award-winning Edwardian-style murderous musical farce, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder this summer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARFUMERIE
Vortex Theatre (6/22-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Adobe Theater (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/13-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILLIAM SHAKEKSPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRINKING HABITS
Adobe Theater (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Sun
New Mexico Actors Lab (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You