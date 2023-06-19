TENSEGRITY Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Underland Dance presents “Tensegrity”. Through improvised movement, the five dancers will explore the vulnerable, messy, and beautiful nature of human relationships. Going on five years together, the company has cultivated a multifaceted language of movement. Nothing is scripted. What will unfold these two evenings will never happen again, including the music score which will be a surprise to the dancers as well.

“I felt as if I had been invited into the inner sanctum of a ceremony, a transmission of somatically expressed insight into what it means to be alive” - audience member.

The five company members are Rebecca Baer, Kara Duval, Rachel Gerson, Katelyn Kollinzas, and Amina Re.

"Tensegrity" will run July 7th and 8th at Teatro Paraguas, 7-8:30pm. There will be two acts with a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $20 general admission and may be purchased online at Click Here, or at the door.

