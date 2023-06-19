TENSEGRITY Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

"Tensegrity" will run July 7th and 8th at Teatro Paraguas, 7-8:30pm.
Underland Dance presents “Tensegrity”. Through improvised movement, the five dancers will explore the vulnerable, messy, and beautiful nature of human relationships. Going on five years together, the company has cultivated a multifaceted language of movement. Nothing is scripted. What will unfold these two evenings will never happen again, including the music score which will be a surprise to the dancers as well.
“I felt as if I had been invited into the inner sanctum of a ceremony, a transmission of somatically expressed insight into what it means to be alive” - audience member.
The five company members are Rebecca Baer, Kara Duval, Rachel Gerson, Katelyn Kollinzas, and Amina Re.
"Tensegrity" will run July 7th and 8th at Teatro Paraguas, 7-8:30pm. There will be two acts with a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $20 general admission and may be purchased online at Click Here, or at the door.
WHAT: Tensegrity, an improvisational dance concert
WHEN: Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe
TICKETS $20 Click Here
Or at door
