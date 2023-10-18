Santa Fe Playhouse to Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

The Night Before Christmas performs November 30 - December 23, 2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo 2 Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre Southwest
Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows Photo 3 Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows
JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is Coming to Popejoy Hall in November Photo 4 JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is Coming to Popejoy Hall in November

Santa Fe Playhouse to Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Santa Fe Playhouse will present the adult holiday comedy, The Night Before Christmas, written by Anthony Neilson, and directed by Emily Rankin (co-director SFP's A Year With Frog and Toad).

The Night Before Christmas performs November 30 - December 23, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm.

It's Christmas Eve and two men in a warehouse of borderline-legal merchandise discover an intruder in an elf costume. Or is he on a mission from the North Pole, sent to London to spread the truth about Christmas? Things get more complicated when Cherry arrives, demanding some hard-to-get swag-a Power Ranger for her kid. A seriously twisted, blatantly irreverent holiday comedy for the adults (and only the adults) in the family.

With Joey Beth Gilbert as Cherry, Ali Janes as Elf, David Stallings as Simon, and Hamilton Turner as Gary.

Featuring scenic design by Vincent Faust, costume design by Adrienne Harper, and fight direction by Tris Ikeda. The stage manager is Lucy Felt. Further design team to be announced at a future date.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing on November 30, December 1, and December 9; Rush tickets begin December 10), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

Running Time: 90 Minutes.

Suitable for Ages 16+



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouses Record-Breaking Bash Photo
Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash

Join Santa Fe Playhouse for an unforgettable night of performances, awards, and the official reveal of their 2024 season at the Record-Breaking Bash. Get your tickets now!

2
The National Dance Company of Ireland Brings RHYTHM OF YULETIDE DANCE to Popejoy Hall in N Photo
The National Dance Company of Ireland Brings RHYTHM OF YULETIDE DANCE to Popejoy Hall in November

The National Dance Company of Ireland performs Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

3
Julesworks Follies To Host End of Monthly #33 Warp Up Recap, October 30 Photo
Julesworks Follies To Host End of Monthly #33 Warp Up Recap, October 30

The Folly of the Julesworks Posse carries on with the End of Monthly Warp Up Showcase livestream for July via the Julesworks Follies YouTube Channel on Monday October 30th at 5pm.

4
Sandscape Publications And Teatro Paraguas Present ¡TIME FOR AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT! Photo
Sandscape Publications And Teatro Paraguas Present ¡TIME FOR AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT!

¡Time For Affirmative Consent! is a fundraising show commemorating the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This powerful and inspiring performance features over 20 artists sharing their work in theatre, video, music, dance, poetry, and art. Don't miss this impactful event!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Video
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
THE HOLLOW in Albuquerque THE HOLLOW
Adobe Theater (10/13-11/05)
Secret Byrd in Albuquerque Secret Byrd
Santa Fe Scottish Rite (11/14-11/15)
THE NETHER in Albuquerque THE NETHER
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/19-10/29)
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
LOVE AND INFORMATION in Albuquerque LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Lion King in Albuquerque The Lion King
Popejoy Hall (10/18-11/05)
JQA in Albuquerque JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You