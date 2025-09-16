Popejoy Hall Opens 2025–2026 Schooltime Series With ARTRAGEOUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popejoy Hall has launched the 2025–2026 Schooltime Series, the largest performing arts education program in New Mexico, with a performance by Artrageous. Since 1996, the Schooltime Series has introduced more than one million PreK–12 students across the state to the transformative power of live performance.

Aligned with core subjects including language arts, social studies, science, fine arts, and literature, the program brings classroom learning to life while ensuring accessibility. Tickets are just $4.00 per student, with free tickets available for Title I schools. Select shows will also be livestreamed for schools unable to travel to Albuquerque.

“Live theater has the power to transform, to spark curiosity, and to expand a young person’s sense of what’s possible,” said Fabianna Tabeling, Director of Popejoy Hall. “For many of our students, the Schooltime Series is their first encounter with the performing arts, and it’s a moment that can shape their view of the world.”

The 2025–2026 Schooltime Series will also feature relaxed, sensory-friendly performances designed with reduced capacity seating and trained staff to create a welcoming environment for neurodiverse audiences.

The 2025–2026 Schooltime Series Lineup

Artrageous (all ages) – a visual concert blending live art and original music

Wind in the Willows (grades 3–8) – multimedia adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System (grades K–5) – Ms. Frizzle’s space adventure

Highlights of the Nutcracker Ballet (all ages) – New Mexico Ballet Company’s holiday tradition

Mariachi Christmas (all ages) – music and dance celebrating Mexican holiday traditions

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! (PreK–2) – Mo Willems’s beloved bird onstage

Let’s Go Science Show (grades K–8) – science through storytelling and comedy

Cirque Mechanics – TILT! (grades 2–5) – circus-inspired acts with mechanical marvels

The Pout-Pout Fish (PreK–2) – puppetry and song bring the best-selling book to life

The Hound of the Baskervilles (grades 6–12) – Aquila Theatre’s guided exploration of Holmes

Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends (grades K–4) – STEM-based musical adventure

360 ALLSTARS (grades 1–12) – breakdancing, BMX, acrobatics, and drumming

Tickets & Information

All Schooltime Series tickets are $4.00 per student, with Title I schools eligible for free tickets. For details, visit ArtsFairfax.org/ProfessionalDevelopment or call the Popejoy Hall education office.