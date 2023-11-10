Photos: In Rehearsal Room For THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

The Night Before Christmas runs November 30 - December 23, 2023 on the mainstage.

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) shares a look into the rehearsal room of the adult holiday comedy, The Night Before Christmas, written by  Anthony Neilson, and directed by Emily Rankin (co-director SFP’s A Year With Frog and Toad).

The Night Before Christmas performs November 30 - December 23, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm.

It’s Christmas Eve and two men in a warehouse of borderline-legal merchandise discover an intruder in an elf costume. Or is he on a mission from the North Pole, sent to London to spread the truth about Christmas? Things get more complicated when Cherry arrives, demanding some hard-to-get swag—a Power Ranger for her kid. A seriously twisted, blatantly irreverent holiday comedy for the adults (and only the adults) in the family. 

With Joey Beth Gilbert as Cherry, Ali Janes as Elf, David Stallings as Simon, and Hamilton Turner as Gary.

Featuring scenic design by Vincent Faust, costume design by Adrienne Harper, lighting design by Zac Goin, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, props design by Emily Rankin, and fight direction by Tris Ikeda. The stage manager is Lucy Felt. 

Tickets range from $15 - $75  (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing on November 30, December 1, and December 9; Rush tickets begin December 10), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in-person one-hour before showtime. Running Time: 90 Minutes. Suitable for Ages 13+.

David Stallings

Hamilton Turner and Joey Beth Gilbert

Ali Janes

Emily Rankin

Ali Janes

Ali Janes

Joey Beth Gilbert

Joey Beth Gilbert, David Stallings, and Hamilton Turner

Emily Rankin

Vincent Faust

Lucy Felt, David Stallings, Hamilton Turner, Joey Beth Gilbert, Emily Rankin, and Ali Janes

 




