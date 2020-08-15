New Mexico State University Joins Save Our Stages Campaign

NMSU Theatre Department Head Wil Kilroy signed an online petition supporting the act.

New Mexico State University's Theatre Department is joining the Save Our Stages initiative, Las Cruces Bulletin reports.

"It is vital that we save theatres as, to me, they are a beacon of culture and communication and a means that we can use to restore connections in our country during a time where divisiveness seems to sadly be so commonplace," said Kilroy.

"The theatre is where we can create stories to discover our commonality, and engender conversations amidst audience members that can educate, enlighten and unite," he said. "Right now, we have original presentations planned for our NMSU Theatre Arts fall season, which may be virtual as required, but will give us the opportunity to address crucial issues with direct student involvement in their creation."

