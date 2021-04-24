Musical Theatre Southwest's second Radio Theatre Classic is now available!

The launch of the company's Patreon will give you access to monthly content. Radio Theatre Classics will be released through June and more benefits are coming soon!

Sign up to listen and Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Bohemia is also available from last month. Subscribe for only $5 a month and support MTS at the same time. Listen anytime, anywhere and the content is yours as long as you subscribe.

To subscribe, go to https://www.patreon.com/MTSABQ.