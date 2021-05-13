Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Frontman Patrick Myers bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury.

May. 13, 2021  
KILLER QUEEN Comes to Popejoy in September

Killer Queen will be performing at Popejoy on September 25, 2021.

Killer Queen pays tribute to Queen like no other band. Frontman Patrick Myers bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury, and he and the band replicate the music, look, and moves of Queen with startling accuracy. Their band members have even played with original band members from Queen. They perform in - and sell out - some of the same arenas Queen sold out at their peak. Killer Queen's theatrical and musical artistry is second to none.

This performance has been rescheduled from its original March 2020 date. Tickets with the March date on them will be honored in September of 2021. If you are a ticket holder for the show unable to attend, you may either receive a refund or donate your tickets back to Popejoy. If you would like to receive a refund or donate your tickets, please email UNM Ticketing Services at unmtix@unm.edu.

Learn more at https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/killer-queen.


