BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Make the Earth Move at Popejoy Hall

Albuquerque will be feeling the "earth move" under their feet as Beautiful The Carole King Musical will play at Popejoy Hall June 12-16.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

Beautiful's cast features: Sara Bockel as "Carole King," Dylan S. Wallach as "Gerry Goffin," Alison Whitehurst as "Cynthia Weil" and Jacob Heimer as "Barry Mann."

For a complete cast list and further information about Beautiful, tap here.





