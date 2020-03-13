Albuquerque Little Theatre Cancels Performances of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Albuquerque Little Theatre has announced that it is cancelling all performances of Beauty and the Beast.

They have released the following statement:

"The Show Must Go On!" Since the 19th century this has been the rallying cry of producers, directors and performers across the country and around the world. The mantra reflects the theatre community's commitment to persevere in the face of challenging circumstances and has been widely adopted by other industries as well.

Since 1930, Albuquerque Little Theatre has worked diligently to cultivate appreciation of the theatre arts through active participation in fully-staged productions, and to nurture aspiring talent through innovative educational programs.

The current Coronavirus crisis has presented circumstances that are unprecedented in our lifetime. Like most people around the world, we at ALT have been monitoring news outlets and government sites in order to stay apprised of the situation. Being a community organization, ALT has taken the below precautions in order to best protect our patrons, volunteers, and employees by following the recommendations of healthcare professionals, the CDC in the U.S., and the corresponding agencies in other countries.

The safety and security of our patrons, volunteers, and employees is our highest priority.

Because of COVID-19, Albuquerque Little Theatre is taking the following precautions: We have cancelled all performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Secretary of the State of New Mexico Department of Health, Kathyleen M. Kunkel made a public health order with the following language:

"I DIRECT that all Mass Gatherings are hereby prohibited under the powers and authority set forth in the New Mexico Public Health Act, and all regulations promulgated pursuant thereto."

The definition provided by the public health order provided this definition: "Mass gathering" means any public or private gathering that brings together one hundred (100) or more individuals in a single room ... such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theaters, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space ..."

Following the Public Health Order by Secretary of the State of New Mexico Department of Health, Kathyleen M. Kunkel in order to minimize exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Albuquerque Little Theatre has made the decision to cancel all performances of Beauty and the Beast. The staff and Board of Directors of ALT feels that this decision to be proactive and cancel performances is a critical and responsible step towards helping to prevent the potential spread of this emergent public health situation.

If you have tickets for a performance of Beauty and the Beast, please refrain from calling the box office due to a higher than usual call volume. Instead, please use the registration system mentioned above.

Once performances resume, we have taken the following precautions for your safety:

We will continue to be propping doors open where possible so you don't have to touch them.

Our updated restrooms have numerous sinks to encourage safe and correct hand washing procedures.

We have hand sanitizer available.

We ask that you pick up your own programs.

We will be discontinuing food and drink sales for the immediate future.

If you or anyone in your party is feeling ill, please reconsider attending your scheduled performance date. Our Box Office will be happy to assist you in processing a ticket exchange or refund.

The Box Office can be reached during business hours Monday through Friday, 10AM - 5:30PM. Phone: 505-242-4750 ext. 2. If we are already on the line, please leave a voicemail with your name and number and we will call you back in a timely fashion.

i??ALT wants you to continue to feel confident and comfortable when attending productions in our historic building. We thank you for your continued patronage and patience at this time.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You