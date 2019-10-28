A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Albuquerque

Landmark Musicals is presenting is a musical adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story, A Christmas Carol, at the Rodey Theater on the University of New Mexico campus, November 23 through December 8.

The music is by Alan Menken, who also wrote the scores for Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Newsies, with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, who contributed lyrics to (Ragtime, Once on This Island, Seussical, A Man of No Importance and Anastasia).

Ebenezer Scrooge is a nasty old man who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comforts of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future.

A Christmas Carol "is a major production," said Myra Cochnar, the producer, "and a spiritually renewing holiday show for the entire family. It features a cast of 43 and a large, live orchestra conducted by Darby Fegan, who is also Landmark's music director. The music is wonderful and so are the dance sequences choreographed by Louis and Courtney Gianinni."

The show was presented in 2018 by Landmark and returns, Cochnar said, "by popular demand." The production is directed by Gary Bearly with sets by Dahl Delu, Landmark's Emmy Award-wining production designer.

A Christmas Carol opens on Saturday, November 23, with eight performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Reserved seats may be secure by calling 505-925-5858 or on line at www.unmtickets.com, or at the box office at the UNM bookstore.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You