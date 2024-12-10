Windmill Reveals Programming For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Windmill has announced its program for 2025, and it’s a little different than usual. With experimentation at the heart of the program, the year sees the introduction of two new initiatives, a regional South Australian tour, national and international touring and three works in development.

The company kicks off the year with Indie-mill, a brand-new program for all-original work by South Australian, independent artists. Selected through an application process, four creative teams of up to six artists each will workshop and develop their ideas during an intensive residency at Windmill's studios. This paid opportunity will culminate in an informal showcase, allowing artists to present and test their ideas in a supportive environment. Applications open in January, with more information available via the Windmill website.

Entering her second year with the company, Artistic Director Clare Watson says, “Inspired by the plucky Moss Piglet, who prevailed though a series of experiments, next year we are making the theme of experimentation fundamental in all that we do. Indie-mill is a chance for South Australian theatre makers to dream big. We’re thrilled to provide this platform for our local artists to explore and innovate, leaning into the full scope of resources that a funded theatre company can provide.”

Next year will also see Windmill’s inaugural Little Board. Made up of children and young people, the Little Board will act as an advisory group, offering fresh perspectives on programming and providing valuable feedback on performances, outreach programs and content direction. Working alongside Windmill’s Big Board and the rest of the team, Little Board members will gain hands-on experience in theatre making and leadership. Applications open in late January.

In March, the company will host open auditions for South Australian-based actors to showcase their talent and get to know Artistic Director Clare Watson and the company’s producers.

In May, following a successful 2024 debut, Moss Piglet takes its charming tale of resilience on the road across regional South Australia, with performances in Murray Bridge, Renmark, Mount Gambier, Port Pirie and Whyalla. Featuring puppetry, dance, live video, and green screen technology, the show explodes the mysteries of the wildly weird tardigrade. Tickets are on sale now via the Country Arts SA website.

The company will also tour interstate and overseas with highlights including, Grug and the Rainbow at Sha Tin Town Hall in Hong Kong from 2 February – 2 March, Moss Piglet at the Sydney Opera House from 24-26 September, and Bluey’s Big Play which returns home with performances in Sydney, Canberra and Newcastle before heading to New Zealand for the first time.

Following the success of Windmill’s first television series, Beep and Mort, now screening on ABC Kids and in the UK, Canada, US, the Middle East and North Africa, Windmill’s Pictures is also in development on some new screen projects for children, teenagers and their families.

And that’s not all. Three new works will also undergo creative development with further announcements to come.

Windmill’s Executive Director, Kaye Weeks said, “The extended closure of the Adelaide Festival Centre has given us a unique chance to pause our usual programming model and throw our weight behind an intensive year of developing new stories for both stage and screen, alongside our touring. I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to offer so many South Australian artists the chance to tap into our full administration, marketing and production resources through Indie-mill, and for the open auditions. With Clare being relatively new to Adelaide, these initiatives are the perfect way for her to immerse herself in the breadth of talent amongst our local artists here in South Australia.”

Clare Watson added, "In 2025, we continue our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, with new initiatives to develop artist and kid-centred ideas, expanding Moss Piglet to new audiences, and establishing a Little Board for young people to lead the way. In our year of experimentation we are galvanised by Albert Einstein’s thought that ‘if at first an idea does not sound absurd, then there is no hope for it.’ We look forward to sharing more about our new works which are classic Windmill - we’re in the art of taking silly very seriously.”

Stay tuned for additional announcements.

