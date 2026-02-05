THE TRASH GARDEN to Make Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following its Best Play win at the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival, The Trash Garden will make its Australian debut as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival. Written and directed by Padraig Bond, the production will be presented by Adelaide Fringe in partnership with Carclew House.

The play centers on Atlas and Evelyn, imagined as the last two people on Earth, living amid a landscape of plastic waste. Drawing on clowning, theatrical games, and direct audience engagement, the work reframes the biblical story of Adam and Eve through a contemporary lens shaped by environmental collapse and climate grief. The narrative incorporates shifting identities and figures, including a ghostly presence that moves between mythic and real-world references.

The cast will feature Luis Feliciano, Kristen Hoffman, and Padraig Bond. The creative team includes Jess Lauricello as stage manager, production manager, dramaturg, and producer, with sound design by Bailey Bennett. Feliciano and Hoffman also serve as producers.

The Trash Garden is part of Bond’s ongoing Climate Fables cycle, a series of plays responding to climate change and environmental catastrophe through speculative storytelling and performance. The work was first staged in New York during a hurricane and has since been developed through international training and performance contexts.