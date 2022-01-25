THE SHOWMEN Return With Special Guest Tahir For 2022 Adelaide Fringe

The Showmen, creators of the sell-out success Fringe shows Adults Only Magic Show, The Greatest Magic Show and CIRCUS - The Show are returning to Adelaide with updated versions of these three productions at Gluttony for the 2022 Adelaide Fringe.

For The Greatest Magic Show the role of the Ringmaster will be played by the award-winning internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian, TAHIR.

The Showmen are charismatic comic magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume who met in 2014 and made a name for themselves with their unique blend of magic, comedy and theatre. Their combined 15 years in family entertainment has garnered them international acclaim in Scotland, New Zealand and England; with Sam and Justin having been compared to Vegas' most iconic magicians, Penn & Teller.

After securing the award of Best Magic Show in the Adelaide Fringe Weeklies this hilarious R-RATED 18+ magic show from 18 February - 6 March at The May Wirth, Gluttony then 8th Mar - 20th Mar @ The Flamingo, Gluttony.

Adults Only Magic is a 70-minute jam-packed spectacular featuring hilarious, raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts seen on stages all across the globe; and of course a cheeky hint of nudity! As an adder enticement all on-stage 'volunteers' receive free drinks.

Show was a sell-out success at 2020 Fringe, and for 2021 The Showmen's revamped version combines sleight of hand, illusion & comedy with a killer soundtrack and more than just a touch of SPICE! Sam Hume says, 'We have once again completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show - replacing the bunnies and top hats with raw comedy and sex appeal!'

'We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee people have never seen anything like this before!' says Sam Hume.

Following a sell-out 26 show run at the 2021 Perth and Adelaide Fringes, The Greatest Magic Show starring the award-winning internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian, TAHIR in the role of the Ringmaster. The show returns from February 18 - March 20 playing weekends and public holidays only in The May Wirth at GLUTTONY.

Updated with more with more whimsical wonders than ever before, Sam and Justin will be hitting the stage with brand new illusions purchased direct from the same Vegas builder who worked with David Copperfield and Lance Burto.

The Greatest Magic Show, which is anything but a typical children's magic show, debuted in 2018 to sell-out crowds across the country, the show won the weekly award for Best Children's Show at the 2019 Fringe World in Perth, as well as winning Best Kids Show at the 2019 Sydney Fringe.

With a career spanning more than 2 decades, TAHIR is a multi-talented and dynamic performer with a broadly appealing and charming style; having written, directed and starred in some of the most successful live stage productions ever produced.

Every child in the audience will receive a free magic wand on entry and have their chance to take a photo with the stars of the show after the performance, plus a wide range of merchandise available - including magic showbags so children can become masters of magic themselves.

Following a sell-out debut season at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe, overwhelming demand for tickets at the Melbourne Comedy Festival - which saw the entire 16 performance season sell-out in two days, PLUS a ground-breaking season at Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide in 2021, CIRCUS The Show heads to back to Gluttony from February 18 - March 20; Weekends and public holidays only in The Peacock.

CIRCUS is an Australian trailblazer in children's entertainment featuring world-class illusions, tumbling acrobats, highly skilled jugglers, breath-taking and elegant aerialists, comedy and an endearing clown. The show has received numerous 5 star reviews as well as winning the award of Best Children's Show in the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards.

For the return Adelaide performances, CIRCUS's Ringmaster will be played by Justin Williams while the clowning talents of Simon Wright (Splash Test Dummies) will be on full display in a range of hilarious stunts including climbing inside a gigantic balloon.

Joining the cast for the first time, CIRCUS will star the extraordinary circus talents of 'Sassy Limbs', who has toured internationally with circus companies BASS FAM Creative and Head First Acrobats on shows including 'Circus'cision' and 'Mansion'. Also from Head First Acrobats, 'Chelsea Angell' will be returning to the CIRCUS cast showcasing her incredible hula hoop and aerial talents once more for the Adelaide audiences!

Hometown Heroes 'Diamond Duo' will again be returning in 2022, this time displaying incredible feats of aerial artistry in addition to their award-winning adagio dance. Also joining the cast is the incredibly unique basketball manipulation talents of 'Bavo Freestyles'! Originally from Belgium but now an Adelaide local, Bavo has toured the globe with other smash hit fringe show '360 ALL STARS', Bavo is now bringing his astonishing talent to CIRCUS in his hometown!

Sam Hume says, 'CIRCUS brings together years of experience and skill in the industry. We have some of the most talented family circus performers on the Fringe circuit on board to help teach children the importance of celebrating difference. The show concludes with a powerful message to always embrace your weirdness and never lose sight of your dreams - no matter how wild!'