On The Terrace Presents a Full Day of Free Performances

Performances take place on Sunday 15 November.

On Sunday 15 November between 11am and 4pm, On The Terrace takes over the North Terrace cultural precinct for a full day of free performances by the best of South Australia's chamber music talents, presented by Chamber Music Adelaide in collaboration with the Art Gallery of SA, SA Museum, State Library of SA and the Migration Museum.

Australian premieres will be showcased in diverse performances featuring Adelaide Baroque, The Firm, Recitals Australia, Soundstream New Music, Kegelstatt Ensemble, Ensemble Galante, Various People Inc, and guest artists performing repertoire from Baroque to contemporary. 15 minute musical vignettes will take place in galleries and foyers across the Art Gallery of SA, SA Museum, State Library of SA and the Migration Museum and for the first time The University of Adelaide.

Chamber Music Adelaide General Manager Bridget Alfred said "We're thrilled to be able to work with our partners to bring free live music back to Adelaide. It has been a challenging year for so many and one of the things we're cherishing is that renewed sense of connection. Chamber music's strength is the ability to be small and flexible so CMA ensembles are able to connect quickly with live audiences. We look forward to welcoming people to these wonderful institutions and experience On The Terrace as a real celebration and bringing together of our community."

On the Terrace is an award-winning free event that can be enjoyed by families of all ages and is a key South Australian chamber music event.

Chamber Music Adelaide (CMA) facilitates and supports the performance of chamber music in Adelaide. It was formed in 2013 to support the performance of chamber music by seven core organisations: Adelaide Baroque, Ensemble Galante, Kegelstatt Ensemble, Recitals Australia, Soundstream New Music, The Firm and Various People Inc.

In addition, CMA promotes a wider remit of chamber music performers and presenters in South Australia and celebrates Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music, along with 180 cities in 72 countries worldwide.

For more information please visit: www.chambermusicadelaide.com.au

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You