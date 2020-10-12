Neo Returns To AGSA As A Live Event In October

Teens can experience the night virtually by logging onto the Neo Portal.

The Art Gallery of South Australia will welcome the return of live events for Neo, AGSA's dedicated program for teens. Neo Full Moon: Teen Takeover will comprise a full in-Gallery experience with the opportunity for teens to also participate virtually through the Neo Portal on AGSA's website.

On the night of Saturday 31 October, an exclusive program for 13 - 17 year olds will take over the Gallery, alongside the online activations of a live stream and virtual creative labs. Guest-curated by multidisciplinary artist Brad Darkson, Neo Full Moon: Teen Takeover responds to Tarnanthi, AGSA's annual exhibition of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, and themes around First Nations cultures and authorship.

Neo Full Moon: Teen Takeover is guided by Neo's Teen Ambassadors, South Australian contemporary artists and youth-focused organisations, and will include Tarnanthi exhibiting artist Naomi Hobson; guest curator of AGSA's The Studio for Tarnanthi, Carly Tarkari Dodd; Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute; Cirkidz; Young Adelaide Voices; Australia Teenage Fashion Awards SA; FELTspace, and many more.

This October also promises a program full of interactive experiences, including mural painting with contemporary artist Elizabeth Close, a drag choreography workshop with Haus of Kong, online game creation facilitated by MOD. and Stitch & Resist with The Centre of Democracy.

In a Neo-first, an SA-wide Battle of the Bands competition has been announced with the opportunity to win a full day of professional recording at Northern Sound System and a mentorship with award-winning Producer Mario Spate and Carclew's resident Producer. Finalists will have the opportunity to perform at Neo Full Moon: Teen Takeover.

Made possible through the support of The Balnaves Foundation, Neo has welcomed more than 6000 teens to AGSA since its inception in 2016, with hopes that recent iterations will continue to increase artistic engagement and access for all.

Neo is a FREE event for 13 - 17 year olds.

Neo Full Moon: Teen Takeover will be held in the Gallery on Saturday 31 October from 6 - 8:30pm. Registration for this event is essential. Register online through the AGSA website, here.

For further information and to access the online event visit: https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/event-calendar/neo-full-moon/

