MANAGE YOUR EXPECTATIONS is Coming to Adelaide Fringe This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After winning multiple Best Performance awards across New Zealand, House of Sand (fearless performer Eliza Sanders (REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.) and once-Adelaidian director Charley Allanah (Welcome The Bright World) return to Adelaide Fringe with Manage Your Expectation, a revolutionary fusion of contemporary dance, cine-theatre, and quirky comedy. The season marks a long-awaited return to Adelaide Fringe for House of Sand after winning a Best Dance award for Pedal & Castles in 2018.

Manage Your Expectations transfigures the live performance event through an ingenious combination of comedic storytelling, eye-popping live-feed AV, and profound movement. Beginning as a comic performance lecture (think Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette) and moving into evocative moments of moving image on stage and screen, it uses clownish antics and personal storytelling to address universal concepts of human relationships: Partners, Children, Ancestors, Self, and Death. The simplicity of the setup masks a thrilling complexity that will strike awe and deep personal resonance. The work has garnered major recognition, nominated for Best in Fringe and Most Innovative Work and winning Outstanding Solo Performance at NZ Fringe 2024 and Best Performer at Whangārei Fringe 2024.

Set to tour globally through 2025, Manage Your Expectations is a small-but-mighty distillation of the epic vision of live performance mavericks House of Sand, and particularly of quintuple threat dancer/actor/singer/writer/designer Eliza Sanders.

"This is both Eliza's most sophisticated and nuanced piece of choreography and image-making, and the most accessible piece of dance-led theatre we've made," says director Charley Allanah. "It's about finding joy and humor in complexity, and in our endless inability to really understand ourselves and each other."

The work's opening section affectionately skewers the now-obligatory ‘Trigger Warning’ in a speech full of laughs, that also guides audiences through framings for looking at the images and dance to come.

The season will include access provisions, ensuring the work can be appreciated by all, including Auslan interpreted, audio described, and relaxed performances.

Performances will run from 11th to 16th March 2025 at The Courtyard of Curiosities at The State Library.

Comments