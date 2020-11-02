Jon Bennett Begins Weekly Show at Arthur Bar

This will be a free event, encouraging audiences to get back out and see live shows safely - but donations are accepted.

Preachrs Podcast OnLine & OnStage will be presenting a weekly game show from the mind of Off Broadway star Jon Bennett (Pretending Things Are a Cock, Fire in the Meth Lab).

Every Sunday night (from November 8) at Arthur Bar we are thrilled to be bringing you a game show that pits Jon Bennett, guest comedians and the audience against Australian icon Jason Donovan.

What is Jason's favourite postcards?*

Does Jason believe in Nuclear Disarmament?*

When do you think your best friend's boyfriend will leave her?*

Audience and comedians come together to play one of the most difficult and baffling board games of all time about early 90s Aussie heart throb, soap and pop star Jason Donovan.

*Actual questions from the game.

Jon Bennett is a local South Australian comedian, who's spent the better part of the last two decades touring his award winning shows around the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia - recently completing an off-Broadway season. Trapped by Covid-19, he's back in his home town and keen to continue pushing boundaries with his exciting live shows. "I always love getting to come back home and perform," Jon said. "I can't wait for Adelaide crowds to see the craziness of Jon Bennett vs Jason Donovan, it's such a bizarre and fun night of entertainment."

This will be a free event, encouraging audiences to get back out and see live shows safely - but donations are accepted.

"It's a joy to work with Jon," says Benjamin Maio Mackay, company founder and lead producer. "He's a consummate professional, with incredible ideas - being able to help him realise them is an honour."

