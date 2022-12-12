Jo Koy Will Embark On 2023 Australian Tour

Coming off the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, comedian Jo Koy has announced his Jo Koy World Tour bringing him to Australia in May and June.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila), The Forum (LA), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney) and Radio City Music Hall (New York) to name a few. In November 2022, Koy headlined for the first time at Madison Square Garden for the NYCF. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor's office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as Jo Koy Day. The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colourful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold out arenas around the world.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand up special Live From The Los Angeles Forum was released late this year. The special is a follow up to his 2018 Netflix special Comin' In Hot, Koy has already had four highly rated and successful specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020 Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one of a kind how featuring Filipino American comedians, DJs and B-Boys.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy.

The Jo Koy World Tour starts in January 2023 before heading to Australia in May and June.

Tour Dates

Perth Riverside Theatre Wednesday 24 May

Adelaide TheBarton Theatre Friday 26 May

Brisbane Convention Centre Wednesday 31 May

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena Saturday 3 June

Melbourne John Cain Arena Sunday 4 June