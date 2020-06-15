Holden Street Theatres Reopens With AN EVENING WITH...

Join HST for a very special Winter Program, An Evening With...

Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, many industries, including the Arts, have taken a hard hit, but thanks to the incredible commitment and efforts by South Australians the state is slowly opening back up and able to start live performances again!

Limited to a strict number of patrons with social distancing, hygiene and density requirements being adhered to at all times, HST is launching a winter program to kick start the Arts Industry and welcome you back to the theatre. It is the first live performance program in SA since the crisis began.

From 20th June to 25th July, HST will host an array of actors, musicians and poets including Peter Goers & Martha Lott, Mim Sarre, Mel McCaig and Draw Your (S)Words Poetry and more to be announced!

An Evening With... Peter Goers & Martha Lott - SOLD OUT

An Evening With... Mim Sarre - SOLD OUT

Learn more at http://www.holdenstreettheatres.com/index.php/What-s-On/evening.

Dates: 20 June - 25 July

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: $10 General Admission

Venue: The Studio, 34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh SA 5007

