Epic Party At The Art Gallery Of South Australia Exclusively For Teens

The Art Gallery of South Australia's will kick 2020 off with 600 Stories - an epic party on Saturday, 15th February showcasing choreography and theatre workshops, panel discussions and live music on North Terrace. Welcoming over 5000 teens to AGSA since its inception in 2016, Neo is AGSA's dedicated program for teens, featuring six teen-led events throughout the year.

600 Stories will explore the 600 works of art on display in AGSA's Elder Wing of Australian Art, to tap into their many stories.

Neo is teaming up with local artist-run gallery, FELTspace, to present their latest interactive project, FELTfood. Artist Lauren Simeoni and FELTspace Co-Director, Tamara Baillie will deliver experimental and food-centric experiences to Neo's teen audience.

Passionate and environmentally savvy teens will share their thoughts on the future of food and climate in a panel discussion, including Doha Khan from Schools Strikes for Climate Action. Neo-goers can join the latest artist-led movement of crafting climate badges and sending them to people who make a positive impact on the environment.

In the Gallery, teens can experience artwork through a contemporary movement workshop with local choreographer Jessie McKinlay. Artist Alex Beckinsale will share the ins and outs of digital painting, as teens create a digital mural upon the walls of the Elder Wing. Teen students from SAYarts will lead a theatre workshop to unpack the stories of Chiharu Shiota's installation, Absence embodied.

Neo is pumped to welcome a collective of young musicians to the North Terrace stage, including jazz/funk/soul-inspired soloist Asira, hip hop artist Jay-Be, and teen rock band, Only Knows. 40 teen singers from Young Adelaide Voices will also fill the gallery with their sound.

600 Stories marks the first event for Neo's Advisory Committee. A volunteer committee for young people aged 13-17 years, the Neo Advisory Committee offers teens the opportunity to create and deliver events, working alongside artists at events.

Neo is a free event for 13-17 year olds. Free snacks will feature at the event, including pizza, donuts, and soft drinks.

REGISTRATIONS ARE NOW OPEN for Neo 600 Stories on Saturday 15 February from 6-8.30pm.

For further information or to register for the event, visit: https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/event-calendar/Neo/





