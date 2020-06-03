Emerging Writers' Festival Announces Digital Online Festival Program

Emerging Writers' Festival will be presented entirely online here to challenge what a traditional festival can look like. The festival is accessible anywhere, anytime by anyone with an internet connection.

By doing this, organizers break down barriers to access, transcend geographic boundaries and bring writers together in an online community, no matter where they're joining from.

Unlike a regular literary event where you purchase a ticket and arrive at a certain time and location, our events are all online, meaning you don't even have to leave your home to attend. Bonus! Events such as the Webinars and Livestreams will involve tuning in online at a particular time, but many events such as Meme Girls and the interactive digital projects can be accessed at any time throughout the festival dates.

Everyday throughout the festival, they will send out a Daily Edit: an update sent straight to your inbox of what's on each day. It'll have the events and projects you can get involved with, as well as writing prompts for our Daily Write In so you can get motivated to share your work, word counts, wins and woes in the Discord Channel.

The full program can be viewed at https://emergingwritersfestival.org.au/events/festival/2020/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You