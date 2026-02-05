Father and Daughter Lead ACADEMY OF MAGIC: WONDERLAND at Adelaide Fringe 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Academy of Magic will return to Adelaide Fringe in 2026 with a brand new Wonderland theme, which is described as "part live magic show and part interactive magic school." It will run 28 February to 22 March at 1:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

This year’s production stars magician Tom Weil performing alongside his daughter Georgina, aged nine, in a rare father and daughter collaboration on a Fringe stage. Together with a lineup of Adelaide performers and acrobats, the show blends illusion and storytelling into an experience that is aimed to be a learning experience for children.

Throughout the performance, audience members turn into students of the Academy, where children learn real, age-appropriate magic they can perform themselves with the goal of building confidence, focus and communication skills.

Working with Georgina has become central to the heart of the show, says Tom Weil. “Seeing her grow in confidence on stage has been incredible. When kids see someone their own age learning and performing live, it changes what they believe is possible for themselves.” A family effort, the show is written and directed by Georgina’s mother, Katrina.

Academy of Magic: Wonderland previously received Kids & Family Awards at Adelaide Fringe in 2024 and 2025 and has played seasons at major festivals including Fringe World Perth and Sydney Fringe.

Image courtesy of Adelaide Fringe