THE DEBATE To World Premiere At Holden Street Theatres During 2026 Adelaide Fringe

Holden Street Theatres will present the world premiere of The Debate, a new Australian drama written by and starring Martha Lott, as part of its 2026 Adelaide Fringe program. The production will play at Holden Street Theatres from 13 February to 22 March 2026.

An original Australian work, The Debate will make its world premiere as a headline attraction in the 2026 Adelaide Fringe season at Holden Street Theatres. The production is written by and stars Martha Lott, Artistic Director of Holden Street Theatres and a recipient of multiple awards for her stage work.

Created by the company behind GROUNDED and THAT BOY, The Debate is a darkly comic drama exploring ambition, morality, and the mechanics of persuasion. The story centers on a mother whose daughter—an elite high school debater on the cusp of national selection—becomes the focal point of a rivalry that tests the limits of parental love. As political strategy and personal ambition collide, the play examines how easily truth can be shaped, controlled, or obscured.

The production also marks the directorial debut of Nick Fagan in his role as Holden Street Theatres’ Director in Residence. Lott will share the stage with her daughter, Amelia Lott-Watson, who makes her Adelaide Fringe debut in the production.

The Debate will be performed in The Arch at Holden Street Theatres from 13 February through 22 March 2026. The work emerges from the Holden Street new writing program and forms part of the venue’s 2026 in-house season.

The premiere also marks Lott’s return to playwriting and performing following recent critical recognition for her lead roles in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (2025) and A Cheery Soul (2024). The production joins a broader Holden Street Theatres Fringe lineup comprising 22 shows presented across the festival period.

The Debate is presented as part of Holden Street Theatres’ 2026 Adelaide Fringe program.