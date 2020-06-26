'Drive-in' Art Exhibition To Illuminate SW Contemporary

Inspired by the idea of 'art at the drive-in', Adelaide arts icon, Andrew Petrusevics has curated a brand new exhibition responding to these times of the pandemic, inviting 14 Adelaide-based artists to create new moving image artworks for a unique exhibition at Adelaide's newest artist-run gallery, SW Contemporary.

"SW Contemporary has a brilliant street frontage, adaptable to projection, presenting as a perfect opportunity to continue providing new art to Adelaide, changing the space into a projection box, where the artwork can be viewed from the street on foot, or from you car." says Andy.

Drawn from a range of practices, artists, Sophie Corso, Cindi Drennen, Chris Gaston, Monica Corduff-Gonzalez, Yoko Kajio, Jane Marr, Grace Marlow, Monte Masi, Sami Porter, Michael Rostig, Peter Sansom, Cassie Thring, Nick Hanisch join curator and contributor, Andy Petrusevics presenting short moving image artworks for The Video Show.

"I was keen to invite artists to respond and share about this moment in time for them, and interested in using artists from both within moving image area and also who primarily work in other mediums, to create something for this space. We have artists in The Video Show from the world of ceramics, painting, performance, and sound, creating for the video projection streetscape canvas."says Andy.

On the Opening Night, the gallery will exhibit the video on the back wall and will be open for public access to amenities. There will be social distancing markers on the window, to assist spacing and safe viewing through the glass. During the moth of July, consider the option of parking your car in the spaces outside the gallery for the full 'drive in' art experience.

The Video Show opens on Saturday 27 June at 6pm and runs nightly through July. This is a free exhibition.

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You