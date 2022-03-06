DIZNEY IN DRAG: ONCE UPON A PARODY Adds Extra Shows

The Hairy Godmothers are back at Gluttony and vow to rise above COVID-19 cancellations to wow Adelaide audiences with their smash hit 'Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody' and remind us that those in the performing arts industry cannot always "work from home instead".

After travelling from Perth, WA live-performance troupe The Hairy Godmothers Inc. (HGMs) were struck down by COVID on the day of their opening night as one of Gluttony's flagship shows. Two weeks of shows (12 shows total) were cancelled. The performers are in good health and have recovered well. They're excited about returning to Adelaide Fringe after a massive, sold-out 2021 debut.

The group says that their experience serves as a reminder that COVID-19 and quarantine regulations disproportionately impact the arts and those who cannot work from home. After a sold-out extended season at Perth's 2022 FringeWorld, The Hairy Godmothers will return to the stage at the Flamingo in Gluttony for an 11-show extravaganza commencing Friday 11th March.

Show dates and times include Friday 11th March at 11:10pm, Saturday 12th March at 11:10pm, Sunday 13th March at 11:10pm, Monday 14th March at 6:30pm, Tuesday 15th March at 8pm, Wednesday 16th March at 6:30pm & 8pm, Thursday 17th March at 8pm, Friday 18th March at 8pm (Auslan Interpreted), Saturday 19th March at 8pm, Sunday 20th March at 8pm.

Photo Credits: Ashlea Langsford