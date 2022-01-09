DIRK DARROW: MAGIC OF FUTURE PAST Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival 2022

Check out this brand new sci-fi / film-noir magic show from 15 time Fringe festival award winning comedian, mind-reader, story-teller, magician, and American Tim Motley... right here in Adelaide!

Prohibition creator Tim Motley reprises his trademark role in this stand-alone sequel as Australia's hilarious psychic film-noir detective character... Dirk Darrow. Winner of Adelaide Fringe Festival's Magic Award 2019 & 2021 for his last two shows, this fifth Dirk Darrow solo show is his first foray into science fiction, specifically time-travel. It's also his first show that's rated PG, accessible to teens and families.

The Dirk Darrow character is a crazy multiple cross-genre audience interactive experiment that flourishes in the cultural medleys found in Fringe festivals. Combining a show-length story with magic is in itself unique to Motley's shows, but in throwing in film-noir, comedy, and now science fiction is a tall order indeed.

Dirk Darrow's creator, Tim Motley, has performed throughout 49 countries from shantytowns and riots in South Africa to celebrity audiences such as Richard Branson, Baz Luhrmann, and Lachlan Murdoch. The creator of his one-man character shows, and of ensemble circus cabaret shows (Prohibition), he also enjoys performing as himself. He has performed in well over one hundred European, North American, and Australasian festivals, has worked as stand-up comic, a cruise ship entertainer, a street performer, and a radio show host. He has lived in Australia for over 10 years, but originally hails from Philadelphia, USA.

Book at: www.adelaidefringe.com.au or At The Fringe Box Office.

For more, see: www.facebook.com/DetectiveDarrow