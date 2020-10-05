Celebrate Spring with the Return of Concerts @ Kent Town

The first concert for 2020 takes place 2pm Wednesday 21 October and second on 18 November.

The much loved series, Concerts @ Kent Town returns for a short season of two concerts only for this unfortunate year. The first concert for 2020 takes place 2pm Wednesday 21 October and second on 18 November.

The first concert at 2pm Wednesday 21 October celebrates Spring in the venerable Wesley Church, Kent Town, Cnr Fullarton Road and Grenfell St., with sparkling performances by two outstanding female musicians.

Welcome back to harpist and vocalist Emma Horwood and hello to talented organist, Gina Dutschke, as they present beautiful, lyrical, and optimistic programs.

Ticket price for each concert is $10, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, no afternoon tea can be served.

Tickets are available for cash at the door. Please remember to add your name and phone number to the required Covid-19 register. Hand sanitizer will be available, feel free to wear masks and please follow the instructions of the Covid Marshalls within the auditorium.

Emma Horwood makes a welcome return to Concerts @ Kent Town saying "It's so nice to have the opportunity to perform for audiences again," to which I'm sure her audiences will heartily agree.

Join acclaimed harpist and soprano Emma Horwood for a delightful program of classical, Celtic and contemporary music, as she accompanies her silvery voice on both pedal and Celtic harps. Works will span the ages from the medieval chant of Hildegard von Bingen to Irish folksongs and Celtic harp solos by Turlough O'Carolan, pedal harp solos by Pearl Chertok and Deborah Henson-Conant and popular pieces by the Icelandic duo Secret Garden.

Organist Gina Dutschke will present a program of magnificent organ music classics including Bach, Handel, Beethoven and other noted organ music composers.

Gina began her studies at the Elder Conservatorium when she was 12. She holds several diplomas and degrees and has studied extensively overseas. She was a member of the Eisenach Bach-choir in Germany; and Eisenach, as Bach lovers will know, was also the birthplace of J.S Bach.

Gina teaches 30 piano and organ students at our Saviour Lutheran School, Aberfoyle Park and is part of the music leadership program at both Aberfoyle Park and Bridgewater Lutheran churches. She will present her program on Wesley Church's magnificent JE Dodd organ.

