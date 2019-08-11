Carrick Hill Announces 'Spectacular Sundays' As $2.4m Building Works Commence

Carrick Hill has announced a new free program of Spectacular Sundays to take place on the third Sunday of each month from August 2019 through to May 2020.

The program commences on Sunday 18 August with a theme of Books, Books, Books coinciding with National Children's Book Week. Gates open at 10.00am with story readings at 11.00am and 2.30pm on Carrick Hill's the Story Book Trail. Music will be performed on the terrace and refreshments will be available in the Carrick Hill Marquee. Gates close at 4.30pm.

The Spectacular Sundays programming comes as work begins on the $2.6m building program that will increase Carrick Hill's interior accessibility and capacity to host a broader range of public programs, events and activities. The works are due for completion in May 2020. During this time the interior of the house will be closed to the public. Free admission to the grounds continues each weekend.

Richard Heathcote Directior of Benefaction for Carrick Hill said, 'The building work includes the construction of a new 30 metre Long Gallery in the presently unused (and never before opened to the public) attic space, together with the installation of an elevator. Staff and administration facilities will also be reconfigured to free up additional space enabling a number of rooms in the guest wing to be returned to their original function. The works are part of an overall Master Plan development for Carrick Hill totalling $9.5m.'

Carrick Hill, the former residence of Sir Edward and Lady Hayward is one of South Australia's most valuable historic assets and an important window into Adelaide's past. The house and grounds were generously bequeathed to the State by the Hayward's in 1983 for the public to enjoy. Carrick Hill represents one of the best, most intact examples of fine mid-twentieth century living in Australia.





